Kerala women defeated hosts Tamil Nadu to top Group B of the 75th Senior National Basketball Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Kerala won 82-65, with Kavitha Jose top-scoring with 23 points and captain Aneesh Cleetus adding 21. For Tamil Nadu, Sruthy R contributed 25 points.

Kerala, coached by Aju Jacob, were dominant throughout. From 2-2 in the first set, Kerala went on a scoring spree, accumulating 12 points on the trot and finished the first quarter, leading 27-16.

Tamil Nadu fought back in the second quarter (18-21), but Kerala led 48-34 at half-time. The hosts won the fourth quarter 18-13 after Kerala took the third 21-13. Sreekala Rani made 11 assists for Kerala.

Defending champions, Indian Railways, ended Group A undefeated with an 84-40 win over Chhattisgarh.

In the men's category, Kerala progressed to Level 1 and will take on Haryana. The game of the day was the men's contest between Services and Rajasthan that went into an extra period with the scores tied on 74. Rajasthan won 88-80, with Lokendra scoring 23 points.

