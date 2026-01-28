ADVERTISEMENT
Basketball League Kerala (BLK), a youth development initiative, will be played at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi in the last week of May.

The league co-organised by the Kerala Basketball Association will feature competitions for boys and girls in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories.

The logo of the event was unveiled during the 50th Kerala State Junior Basketball Championship at the Alphonsa College in Pala.

Jacob Joseph, president of Kerala Basketball Association, said BLK would strengthen the game in the state by offering a structured pathway for youngsters.

Player selection for BLK will be conducted through a skill challenge called 'One Minute to Hoop (OMH)'. The organisers said the initial selection will be held in 7-8 districts in April.

The final trials are set to be held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode before the shortlisted players are drafted into six franchise teams through an auction process.

