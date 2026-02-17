Christ lift Bartholomew Memorial Inter-Collegiate Basketball title
Mail This Article
×
Christ College, Irinjalakuda, defeated hosts Sacred Heart College, Thevara, 74-57, to clinch the 81st Fr Bartholomew Memorial Inter Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
Shibin Shaji top-scored with 13 points for Christ, while Johan made 13 for Sacred Heart.
Earlier, in the semifinals, Christ defeated SB College Changanacherry, 73-59. Shibin Shaji was declared the Best Player of the tournament.
Result (final): Christ College Irinjalakuda 74 (Shibin Shaji 13, Rinil 10) bt Sacred Heart, Thevara 57 (Johan 13, Alex 10, Blessen 10, Nibraz 10)
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.