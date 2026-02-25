World Champion D Gukesh has named his pick for the next championship, and if that turns out to be the case, Indian chess fans will be super excited.

Gukesh has said he would 'love to face Pragg' in the next World Championship match, likely to be held in December this year.

The champion opened up when asked to pick his favourite from the Candidates Tournament, the selection event for the world championship challenger, which is scheduled to be held in Pegeia, Cyprus from March 28 to April 16.

"I don't have any favourites, but personally I would love to face Pragg. It would be great for Indian fans," Gukesh said while addressing the media ahead of the Prague International Chess Festival.

If Gukesh and Pragg (R Praggnanandhaa) meet in the championship match, it would ensure that the world title remains in India. Gukesh and Pragg, both residents of Chennai, are good friends off the chess arena.

But for the dream match-up to materialise, Pragg must battle it out against seven leading qualifiers: Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri, Wei Yi, Javokhir Sindarov, Andrey Esipenko, and Matthias Blubaum.

Pragg will have to win the 14-round Candidates Tournament to become the World Championship challenger. Gukesh had won the 2024 edition of the Candidates Tournament to become the challenger to Ding Liren of China.

Gukesh defeated Liren in the World Championship match held in Singapore in December 2024, becoming the youngest world champion at 18. Viswanathan Anand is the only other Indian to win the classical world championship.