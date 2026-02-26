Divya Deshmukh gets easy draws against two stronger GMs in Prague Chess
Mail This Article
GM Divya Deshmukh continued her steady start to the Challengers segment of the Prague International Chess Festival with a second draw against a higher-rated opponent.
The 2497-rated Indian star held Spanish GM Daniil Yuffa, rated 2604, to a simple draw in the second round to take her tally to 1 point.
Divya had held Bulgarian GM Benjamin Gledura (2652) to a draw in her opening round. Against Gledura, Divya had a significantly better position in the end game, but chose to play it safe and secured a draw by repetition.
The 20-year-old, who won the Women's Chess World up last year, has regularly played in the Open category in recent times. She performed well against higher-rated opponents in the Grand Swiss last September, where she also held men's World Champion D Gukesh to a draw.
Meanwhile, in the Masters segment in Prague, Gukesh drew with American star Hans Moke Niemann in the first round.