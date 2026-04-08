The men's and women's sides of KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) had contrasting results on day three of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament at Mananchira in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

In the women’s category, KSEB posted their second win of the event, drubbing Eastern Railway, 83-47. KSEB men, meanwhile, lost 55-63 to a resilient Young Orions, Bengaluru.

The Orions trailed 10-14 in the first quarter, but edged ahead at half-time (28-24). Captain Arjun Yadav scored 22 points for the visitors, while Sejin Mathew made 15 points for KSEB.

KSEB women had to dig deep in their opener, but today they dominated from the start. After leading 42-31 at half-time, KSEB tightened their defence, giving away just 16 points in the next two quarters, while scoring 41.

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Results: Women: KSEB 83 (Sreekala R 28, Aneesha Cleetus 19, Kavitha Jose 11) bt Eastern Railway Kolkata 47 (Amanda Maria Rocha 14, Poonam Chaturvedi 13); Men: Young Orions Bangalore 63 (Arjun Yadav 22, Ajin C Nair 15, Abhishek Gowda 14) bt KSEB 55 (Sejin Mathew 15, Sarath Krishna 12, Jerome Prince 9)