Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa registered his first victory of the Sinquefield Cup after outlasting Javokhir Sindarov in a marathon second-round encounter.

Praggnanandhaa dominated the endgame, gradually converting a seemingly drawn position into a winning one after 95 moves.

The Indian produced a tenacious display after Sindarov opted for an equal endgame following a queen-pawn opening. The position appeared headed for a draw, but Praggnanandhaa continued to press and eventually found a way through the Uzbek Grandmaster's defences.

Sindarov, who is set to face world champion D Gukesh later this year in the battle for the world crown, had appeared to have secured a comfortable position. However, Praggnanandhaa’s persistence eventually paid off as the endgame turned in his favour.

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The victory took Praggnanandhaa to 1.5 points from his opening two games.

Overnight leader Fabiano Caruana of the United States was the only other player to finish the day without a decisive result, drawing against Anish Giri of the Netherlands.