Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice as India began their Hockey World Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales on Saturday.

Sanjay gave India the lead in the eighth minute before Harmanpreet converted penalty corners in the 11th and 43rd minutes to put the hosts firmly in control.

Wales pulled one back through Sam Welsh in the 56th minute, denying India a clean sheet.

Welsh's goal came amid a scramble in front of the Indian goal, with more than five players crowding the area around goalkeeper Mohith. The ball appeared to have crossed the line before the whistle was blown, and the video umpire confirmed that the goal was valid.

India held on comfortably thereafter to secure a winning start to their World Cup campaign.