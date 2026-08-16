Kerala has produced some brilliant players in Indian hockey, including Olympic medallists P R Sreejesh and the late Manuel Frederick. Now, 19-year-old Suraj from Pala is set to add his name to that list, earning selection to the Indian team at the inaugural FIH Para Hockey World Cup.

The tournament begins on August 20 in the Netherlands and Belgium, with India drawn in Pool B alongside hosts the Netherlands.

For Suraj, however, the World Cup call-up is only one of two major milestones achieved. He will also represent India at the Special Olympics World Games in Santiago, Chile, from October 16 to 24, 2027.

"I am so excited and happy to play for India," Suraj said from the camp in Faridabad, where he is training for the World Cup.

"I am happy that my life will get changed." The words were not born out of youthful ambition. They came from a youngster who has endured hardships that few his age would have had to face.

Suraj (top row, second from right) and his Indian teammates posing for a photo. Photo: Special arrangement

Suraj, a person with intellectual disabilities, is currently studying at Sneharam Special School in Pala, run by the Snehagiri Missionary Sisters. His father, Biju, has been undergoing treatment for years after he fell from a height at a construction site. More recently, he lost his ability to speak.

Both of Suraj's sisters also have intellectual disabilities. The family currently lives at the Mariasadanam Charitable Trust in Pala.

But despite the hardships, what kept him motivated was his love for football and the missed opportunities that shaped his path.

A native of Ramapuram in Pala, Suraj was well known in the neighbourhood for his football skills. "He was a very good football player. He always used to come to the ground and play with us," said Ajeesh, his neighbour in Ramapuram.

Suraj playing football. Photo: Special arrangement

Suraj's mother left the family when he was a child. A few years later, his father met with an accident that left him unable to work. It was around this time that Suraj joined Sneharam Special School.

He was an ordinary student who struggled to concentrate on his studies. But the school soon discovered that he had a different kind of talent.

Sr Rosmitha, the principal, identified the sportsperson in him. And the physical education teacher Alliamma John then helped shape him into a player. "His football skills were exceptional. I gave him training to improve his skills," she said.

A forward, Suraj's determination in the field kept him apart- he never came off the ground without scoring. "He will give his best to win every game. He also inspires others to give their best while playing," Alliamma said.

His efforts in the game earned him a chance to be selected for the Indian para-football team for the 2024 Gothia Cup. But he was ruled out because of the tournament's age restrictions. The Indian team retained the same squad the following year, leaving Suraj with no opportunity to make the trip.

"He badly wanted to be a part of the team. He loved to travel and saw football as a means for that," Alliamma said.

Seeing his disappointment, she suggested that he try hockey.

It was only in 2025 that Suraj began training in the sport. "He told me he did not like the game as much as football. But I taught him the basics of the game. He learned them fast. I gave him training according to the needs of the game, including sessions to improve his agility and skills," she said.

The switch soon began to bear fruit. It was February 2026- the selection trials for the Kerala para Hockey team were held. The trials were conducted at SFS Public School in Ettumanoor. Alliamma brought Suraj to the trials, and he made the cut.

Later that month, the team featured in the National Championship organised by Special Olympics Bharat in Haryana. Kerala won the championship, with Suraj playing a convincing role in the team's title race.

Suraj and his Kerala teammates after winning the National Championship organised by Special Olympics Bharat. Photo: Special arrangement

His performance in the tournament also earned him a place in the national squad.

The selection to the Indian hockey team came as a surprise to many who had known Suraj primarily as a footballer. For those at Mariasadanam, however, it was a moment of pride.

"I am very happy for him. May this be a good beginning for him. He deserves this," said Santosh Joseph, founder and director of Mariasadanam.

Santosh said Suraj had also become an important support for others at the centre. "He looks after his father and takes care of all his needs. He does that after practice in the morning, at the turf in the centre. Not only that, but he also looks after other inmates at the centre," Santosh said.

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Yet there was a time when some people wondered whether Suraj should simply find a job and give up on his sporting ambitions.

"People often told me to let him work at a shop. But I did not listen to them. I gave all the support he needed. Now that he has been selected, he can change their perception," Santosh said.

For Suraj, the dream is simple. He wants to build a house and find a way to support his father and sisters. "He always tells me about his dream of getting a job. I told him to clear Class 10, and he would get one. He was excited about that, because after that he could get a job," Alliamma said.

Now, hockey has opened a different path for him.

Suraj knows that the World Cup is an opportunity to take another step towards the life he dreams of. "I want to perform very well. This has changed my life," he said.