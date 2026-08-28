The Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) will inaugurate the Admiral Manohar Awati Centre for Ocean Sailing (AMACOS) at RMSC Waterside on Sunday, August 30.

The centre will showcase the journeys of Indian sailors who have circumnavigated the world and carried the Indian flag across the oceans.

It is named after Admiral Manohar Awati, who was among the prominent advocates of ocean sailing in India.

Prof. Kedar Awati, son of Admiral Awati, and Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd), an Indian circumnavigator and runner-up in the 2022 Golden Globe Race, will inaugurate the centre.

The inauguration will coincide with the closing ceremony of the Eurasian Inclusive Sailing Championship 2026. The event will also remember Capt. Arvind Sharma, who played an important role in the development of RMSC.

The ceremony will begin at 3.30 pm at RMSC Waterside, followed by music and dinner.