They began with a makeshift boat born of childhood imagination on Cherai beach in Kochi. Years later, Prince Noble and Manu Francis are preparing to take to the water together once again — this time at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with gold firmly in their sights.

Prince Noble (30) of Pallippuram and Manu Francis (31) of Varappuzha will compete in the skiff category of the sailing event at the Games held in Japan. The two are relatives as well as childhood friends, and their shared fascination with the sea began at an early age.

Their journey into competitive sailing began in seventh standard, when P Madhu, a coach at the National Sailing School, spotted the youngsters and recognised their potential. The duo went on to train at the National Sailing School in Bhopal for two years.

After returning home, they continued their training with the help of retired Colonel Navneet Mittal and Suresh Pillai at the Muziris Yachting Club. Their passion for sailing remained undiminished even after Plus Two, when both joined the Indian Army.

Since 2020, Prince and Manu have trained under sailing coach Sandeep Jain. They are currently undergoing intensive training at the Army Yachting Node in Mumbai, sharpening their skills ahead of the Asian Games.

Their medal-winning journey began at the Silver Jubilee National Laser Regatta in 2010 and has since taken them to the Asian Sailing Championships. The duo won bronze in the skiff category in Abu Dhabi in 2022 and repeated the achievement in Thailand the following year.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games will be their first Asian Games appearance. As they prepare to cut through the waves on one of Asia's biggest sporting stages, Prince and Manu will look to turn their long-standing partnership into the biggest triumph of their careers.