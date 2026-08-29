India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday announced that he has suffered a ligament tear in his ankle, ruling him out of the upcoming Asian Games.

Chopra said he sustained the injury during training shortly after producing a season-best throw in Lausanne.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne," Chopra said in a social media post.

"Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season. It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey."

"My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger," he added.

Chopra's decision to sit out the remainder of the season also means he will miss the Diamond League Final, for which he had qualified.