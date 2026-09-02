Meerut: Kerala’s international quarter-miler Mijo Chacko Kurian won the gold medal in the men’s 400m at the 15th leg of the Indian Athletics Series in Meerut on Wednesday.

Kurian clocked 46.89 seconds to finish first in the 400m.

He also secured the silver medal in the men’s 200m, finishing behind Rajasthan’s Adesh Garsa. Reliance’s Ruchit Mori took the bronze.

Born in Kerala and raised in Panambur, Mangaluru, Mijo Chacko Kurian is an Indian Air Force athlete specialising in the 400m and relay events. He was part of India’s gold-winning men’s 4x400m relay team at the 2022 Asian Games and the silver-winning squad at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

Kurian’s personal bests are 46.10 seconds in the 400m and 21.45 seconds in the 200m, according to World Athletics.