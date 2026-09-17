“It’s kind of normal to fight with your partner and regret it afterwards. What’s so funny about it to be circulated all around the world? I did nothing special,” must have been running through the mind of Mr Kiyomasa, the gorilla who became famous overnight over a video. He looked really sad about it, though.

The video of Kiyomasa, a gorilla from the Higashiyama Zoo in Nagoya, taking some time alone in ‘deep thoughts’, contemplating and rethinking his life decisions, right after a fight with his partner, went trending on social media on all fronts. People were constantly in search of his video. I am sure that you would do the same after reading this.

Before Kiyomasa became a sensation, the world was in awe of his father, Mr Shabani – born in the Netherlands, raised in Australia and now comfortably settled in Japan. The purpose of our visit to the Higashiyama, where gorillas live in all the luxuries of AC suites, was to meet Shabani and his son Kiyomasa. There are swings and ropes hanging around for the gorillas to play around and climb to heights.

The zookeepers were about to begin their everyday ritual of feeding the gorillas by the time we reached the place. First and foremost, we asked about Kiyomasa, and the answer left everyone disappointed. “He’s on leave for today – dealing with health issues and is better advised to rest. How about we set you an appointment with his father, Shabani”

Out comes Shabani, walking through a tightrope tied across the cage, but never looking out of balance. The big guy used to enjoy celebrity status among the Japanese, back in his day. He was once accepted as the most good-looking ape in the world, with people around the world waiting to have a glance at the handsome hunk.

Shabani surely enjoyed his time, making use of his stardom by starring in TV shows and advertisements, with a notable appearance in promoting a recruitment drive by the Nagoya City Administration. His son, following in his footsteps, has also made it to the entertainment industry with his viral video, despite some serious allegations of nepotism.

The major attraction for people visiting the Higashiyama Zoo is its gorilla park. Families with children spend hours watching the apes play around the park. Gorillas live in a group, and the strongest male, like Shabani, leads the troop.