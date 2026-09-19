A wave of uncertainty still looms over a typhoon-hit atmosphere as Japan hosts one of the grandest events in continental competition. The Asian Games 2026 kicked off on Saturday with an opening ceremony, ahead of the grand parade of the contingents.

The event unfolds against the backdrop of unfathomable drama right from the very beginning, with host nation officials sweating even amid the cold weather brought by the typhoon. The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has been walking a tightrope, trying to maintain a balance between chaos and comedy.

A host renowned for its hospitality has been under mounting pressure, with its creative ideas failing to bear fruit this time. The accommodation of athletes has been the biggest talking point throughout the preparations. Japan proposed one of the most eye-catching ideas: renting a luxury cruise ship that could accommodate up to 4,000 athletes instead of building a temporary Games Village that could be left to waste once the competition ended, as was the case with the stadiums of the Tokyo Olympics.

Costa Serena, one of Italy’s most luxurious cruise ships, arrived at the Port of Nagoya, while wooden container houses were set up around the dock areas to accommodate the remaining athletes. The idea, however, backfired terribly as the number of athletes went beyond expectations with the addition of new events.

The housing arrangements went further downhill, with rooms being randomly assigned to athletes. Patterns such as coaches and players, and male and female athletes, being grouped together in the same room were repeated. The lack of housing became a major problem, with some contingents left for hours in airport lobbies without proper transportation or accommodation.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

The weather was of no help either. A typhoon hitting the coasts of Japan affected Nagoya, making it difficult to move around or conduct events. The typhoon has now forced authorities to look for alternative accommodation for athletes, as the existing housing arrangements are largely concentrated along the coast, which is now prone to the calamity.

A lack of organisation, with several athletes and officials struggling with accreditation and visa issues, added to the string of unfortunate events. The event is also under the radar this time, with little to appeal to locals and limited marketing surrounding the Games.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

The Olympic Council of Asia, which runs the quadrennial Games, acknowledged the problems on Saturday but played them down as teething difficulties."From what I've seen, the local authorities here have been solving any issues that are happening, and I think now that everyone is settled, everything is hopefully being on track," OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani told reporters.

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Organisers may hope the opening ceremony, directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi, can draw a line under the troubled buildup. Its theme, "Harmonic Heart Beat", is intended to communicate Asian solidarity at an event often riven by geopolitical tensions and historic grudges. However, hopes for a peaceful Games have already been undermined by several incidents even before the event officially opens.

Taiwan's delegation temporarily refused to participate in its welcoming ceremony on Friday after sports minister and former Olympic champion Lee Yang was blocked from attending it. The South Korean men's hockey team were upset when North Korea's national anthem was played at the stadium before a match instead of their own.

The Indian contingent is confident of surpassing its historic tally of 107 medals from the previous campaign in China. They faced issues getting accredited, groups not being housed together and difficult commutes to training facilities, along with last-minute chaos at reception ceremonies and the flag-hoisting event.

India's double Olympic medalist from Paris 2024 Manu Bhaker and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat lead the contingent at the athletes' parade, during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Photo:PTI/Arun Sharma

Two-time Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat have been named India's flagbearers for the Parade of Nations. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was initially named one of India's flagbearers but was replaced after he did not have the ceremonial kit in his luggage. India's medal hunt is already underway in teqball, with Quimcy Dsouza fighting for the bronze medal.

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While competitions in basketball, soccer and other sports have already started, the first gold medal will be won on Sunday, likely in the triathlon. Apart from traditional Olympic sports, the Games will stage regional favourites such as kabaddi and sepak takraw, along with quirky, modern events. The relatively new event of eSports will award medals again after making its debut at Hangzhou, while teqball, a mix of table tennis and football, and "virtual taekwondo" will make their first appearances at the Games.



(With inputs from Reuters)