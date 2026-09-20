Kakamilgahara: Indian women's hockey team dominated minnows Uzbekistan 19-0 in their opening Pool B match at the Asian Games, here on Sunday. The match turned out to be a one-sided affair as expected, with the Uzbekistan defence succumbing to India's relentless attacks.



For India, Deepika Sehrawat (8th, 22nd, 25th, 33rd, 36th, 38th, 41st, 54th minutes) led the goal glut tallying 8 goals, while Lalremsiami (7th), Ishika (11th, 42nd, 54th), Baljeet Kaur (12th), Neha (18th), Navneet Kaur (23rd, 45th), Lalthantluangi (43rd, 51st), and Sakshi Rana (43rd) were the other goal-getters in the lopsided contest. India will play Indonesia in their next match on Monday.