Thiruvananthapuram: Sports Minister OJ Janeesh announced that the government would offer jobs to Keralites who win medals in the Asian Games.

The government is considering offering a position in Kerala Police to national athlete Vidarsa K Vinod, who won a silver medal at the Asian Games.

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Following her achievement, Vidarsa had expressed her desire to secure a job in Kerala and settle in the state. Vidarsa will also receive the ₹30 lakh reward declared by the state government for her Asian Games silver medal win.

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Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan both called Vidarsa to extend their congratulations. Minister T Siddique visited her home in Kozhikode to convey his felicitations to her family.