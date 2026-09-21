Kozhikode: "This is the fruit of our daughter's hard work and sacrifices. The joy is indescribable," said Vinod, father of Vidarsa Vinod, the Malayali who won a medal in the Asian Games shooting. Vinod, from the Kochalukkal house in Elanjikkal, Thiruvambady, and his wife Anitha are overjoyed by their daughter's achievement.

Yesterday at 6.15 am, while Vidarsa’s event was underway, her parents were at the Elanjikkal temple, right next to their home, deep in prayer.

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As soon as the news of Vidarsa’s medal win broke, people started pouring into their home. Currently, Vinod, Anitha, and Vinod's mother, Gouri, are at home, while Vidarsa’s younger brother, Vishnu, is an MBA student in Thiruvananthapuram.

Soon after winning the medal, Vidarsa made a video call home. "Mom, Dad, I won the medal..." she exclaimed.

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The family celebrated the medal win with locals and relatives, cutting a cake and sharing laddoos. Meanwhile, Minister T Siddique and MLA CK Kasim also visited the house.

Vidarsa began her training under the Kozhikode District Rifle Association, encouraged by her friends and the association. She competed with a rifle from the association. Later, she moved to the Thiruvananthapuram Rifle Association for advanced training. Her selection to the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence allowed her to receive training of world-class standard, without financial constraints. "An Olympic medal is her dream. We are waiting and praying for that day," Vinod said, brimming with hope.