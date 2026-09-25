Nagoya: India secured gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event in the Asian Games 2026. Shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet fired their way to India’s second gold medal in the Games here on Friday.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi shot a total of 484.6 in the final, dominating South Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo (478.0), with a 6.6-point margin, while Iran claimed bronze in the event with 415.8. The duo put on a show in India's final chance for a medal in the 10m air pistol event after a disappointing campaign so far in the competition. Kamaljeet ended ninth in the individual qualification, while Suruchi was 26th, with neither making the individual final.

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India then clinched silver in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions team. The trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar logged 1762, ranking below China (1766). Korea bagged bronze with 1751. Tomar (589) and Niraj (588) made the individual final of the 3 Position event in third and fourth place, respectively, while Rudrankksh could not make it, as only two shooters from a country can enter the individual final.

(With inputs from PTI).