"Don't you have anything better to do than just playing on the computer?" That's a complaint I've heard countless times. Now, if you say that to someone, they'll retort: "Actually, it's not just child's play. It's a medal event at the Asian Games."

E-sports - I only truly grasped that it was no minor affair when I arrived at the e-sports venue at the Asian Games. The Aichi Sky Expo, located near Nagoya Airport, served as the venue for the e-sports competitions. It was a massive hall. Above the main stage hung three enormous video screens, with four gaming consoles set up below. It felt like stepping into a theatre: total darkness, a chill more profound than necessary, and people scattered across rows of chairs.

The match was about to begin. The game: Street Fighter 6, a classic fighting title. The contenders: Korea versus Taiwan. The players from both teams took their positions at their gaming consoles. The tension was palpable. They sipped water, steeling themselves. The battle was about to commence, accompanied by electrifying music and a booming announcement.

On the massive screen overhead, Street Fighter characters C. Viper and Luke stood ready for a head-to-head battle. Then, the intense showdown began. Spectators were glued to the screen, eyes fixed above. On their gaming consoles, the players' hands moved with a mesmerizing rhythm. Luke's fans, don't be offended; C. Viper was absolutely wreaking havoc on Luke.

C. Viper and Luke are household names for the new generation. C. Viper is an undercover CIA agent. Luke's full name is Luke Sullivan, a soldier in the US Army Special Forces. Of course, these aren't real-life stories; they are video game characters who blur the lines of our own reality.

This, then, is e-sports: a video game sport that has captivated and thrilled countless fans since the last Asian Games. This year, a wide array of video games are competition events, including Pokémon Unite, Street Fighter, Tekken 8, The King of Fighters, the puzzle game Puyo Puyo Champions, Gran Turismo, eFootball, and PUBG.

Korea, China, and Japan are the undisputed kings of e-sports. Major companies from these nations are the creators behind most of the popular games. Players range from young children to adults. It’s no longer a debate whether e-Sports is considered a mainstream sport. Globally, gaming is a multi-billion-dollar business, and e-Sports has surely become an inevitable part of the sporting spectacle. With 11 gold medal events in e-sports at this year's Asian Games, it's no wonder the spectators' excitement is palpable.