Nishio: India’s first boxing medal at the ongoing Asian Games arrived as Ankush Panghal defeated Nekruz Salimov of Tajikistan 5-0 in the men's 80kg quarterfinal here on Sunday. The Haryana-based boxer advanced to the semi-final and is assured of at least a bronze medal on his debut campaign.

Ankush had a dominant start by landing clean singles to take the game to his opponent, keeping Salimov on the back foot right away and took the opening round on all five cards. He capitalised on the pressure in the second round, without giving anything away and stayed on top of the game. As the game progressed, Ankush remained patient, without forcing unnecessary exchanges and picking his moments to attack.

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Heading into the final round with a clear advantage, the Indian slowed down the rhythm of his game, running down the clock while Salimov attempted to force the pace, but the game was already done and dusted. Ankush secured a comfortable 5-0 victory, becoming the first Indian boxer to assure a medal at the ongoing continental showpiece.

(With PTI inputs)