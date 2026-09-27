Nagoya: Kerala’s Ancy Sojan secured silver medal in the women’s long jump event at the Asian Games 2026, here on Sunday. The Malayali athlete ranked second in the competition, after dominating through the first 5 rounds in the event.

The 25-year-old from Thrissur recorded 6.49m in her first attempt to top the charts. Ancy continued at the top and improved her lead in the fifth round with a 6.53m leap, closing in on a gold. This, however, was beaten by China’s Yinying Huang, who topped the final round with a 6.55m jump, leaving Ancy falling short by a razor-thin margin. Ancy’s final attempt could only match her first, seeing her settle for a silver.

India’s Shaili Singh finished fourth in the rankings. Her best attempt (6.42m) came in the fifth round, finishing behind China’s Mengyi Tan, who secured the bronze.