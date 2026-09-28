Nagoya: India bags silver in the men’s long jump event at Asian Games 2026. Malayali athlete Murali Sreeshankar produced an 8.07m leap to rank second on the list to secure silver here on Monday.

Sreeshankar leapt 7.66m in his first attempt, followed by the silver-winning leap to position himself behind China’s Yuhao Shi, who clinched the gold medal. Uzbekistan’s Anvar Anvarov (8.06m) closely followed the Indian, settling for a bronze by only a centimetre margin.

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Palakkad-based Sreeshankar jumped 7.65m in his third attempt, while his fourth attempt ended up being a foul. He opted out of the final two attempts due to injury; however, the medal was already sealed.