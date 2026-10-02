Kakamigahara: The Indian women's hockey team ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold, defeating defending champions China 1-0 on Friday to clinch the title and secure a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute with a superb tomahawk, after which India produced a resolute defensive display to keep China at bay.

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was crucial to India's victory, making a penalty-stroke save as the hosts came under sustained pressure in the second half.

India had won the women's hockey gold only once before, at the 1982 Asian Games, when the event made its debut. They finished runners-up in 1998 and 2018, losing to South Korea and Japan respectively.

China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists, settled for silver, while Japan won bronze after beating South Korea 4-2 in a shoot-out in the third-place play-off.

(With PTI inputs)