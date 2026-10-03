While travelling the other day, I spotted a long queue in front of a small restaurant. When I asked what the fuss was about, the reply came in Japanese: 'Gyoretsu no Dekiru Mise!' - which translates to 'This is a shop that can create long queues.'

Despite their unassuming appearance, there are restaurants here that serve up food so good it makes your taste buds sing. Long queues form even before these restaurants open their doors. I asked a person patiently waiting in one such queue what the speciality of the place was. With a knowing smile that suggested he was already savouring the meal, he replied, "The ramen here is famous all over Japan!"

Ramen is a Chinese-Japanese fusion dish. Its main ingredient is wheat noodles with a distinctly Chinese flavour. The noodles are served in a soup cooked with vegetables and meat. There are various types of soup, and the ramen's name changes depending on the broth used.

Each region in Japan boasts its own unique culinary tradition. For Nagoya, this is epitomised by 'Nagoya Meshi' - its distinctive food culture. A key ingredient in Nagoya Meshi is 'miso.' Miso is a paste made by fermenting soybeans with salt and a fungus called Aspergillus Oryzae, known in Japanese as 'koji.'

It takes anywhere from three weeks to three years to ferment soybeans and produce miso. The longer it ferments, the more potent and expensive the miso becomes.

In ancient times, miso served as a vital energy source for Samurai warriors. They would dry taro stems, twist them into ropes, and then coat them with miso paste. Samurai warriors would then tie these miso-infused ropes around their waists before heading into battle. When hunger struck, they would simply cut off a piece of the rope, dissolve it in hot water, and enjoy a nourishing bowl of soup.

During my usual walk to the games venue, I found myself in front of a shop named 'Piyorin.' Piyorin is Nagoya's most famous confectionery, and naturally, it had a long queue. Piyorin is a sweet treat shaped like a tiny chick. This delightful confection is a pudding and soft sponge cake made with eggs from the Nagoya Cochin chicken… Well then, would you like a Piyorin?