Kottayam: At long last, a blueprint has been finalised for the first phase of redevelopment at the Nagampadam Nehru Stadium. Following an on-site inspection, engineers from the Kerala State Sports Council submitted a preliminary report, though formal administrative approval is still pending.

Tackling waterlogging and commercial space revamp

The venue's major drawback is persistent waterlogging even after a single spell of rain. To fix this, the ground level will be raised using fresh soil filling. Many of the shop rooms lining the gallery perimeter have fallen into severe disrepair and require comprehensive renovation.

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A 9-acre prime facility

Sprawling across nine acres in the heart of the town, the stadium features a 6.5-acre inner arena. The current infrastructure includes spectator galleries on three sides and a main pavilion integrated with an office complex on the fourth. The modernization plan aims to expand and upgrade these existing structures to give the historic stadium a state-of-the-art transformation.

A clearer consensus on the project is expected to emerge during the second round of discussions to be held in Thiruvananthapuram.