India kicked off their Asian Para Games campaign in spectacular style in Nagoya, Japan, with Mona Agarwal claiming gold in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event alongside a new Games record. Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medallist Mona delivered a stellar performance, scoring 250.0 to edge out compatriot and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara by just 0.4 points. The SH1 classification is designated for athletes with lower limb impairments.

Avani secured the silver medal with a score of 249.6, following a tense battle that went down to the wire. Just before the final shots, Mona held a razor-thin lead of 0.1 points over Avani (239.2 to 239.1). South Korea's Yunri Lee took bronze in the event.

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In the men's 10m air rifle event, Swaroop Unhalkar narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing in fourth place. Meanwhile, in para-archery, Sheetal Devi equalled the world record and set a new Asian record by scoring 704 out of 720 in the women's compound qualification round.

India's success extended to para-judo as well, where Kokila Kaushiklate assured the country of at least a silver medal by advancing to the final of the women's 52kg category. India currently sit second on the overall medal tally, trailing leaders China.