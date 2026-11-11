New Delhi: Following a stinging defeat in the crucial Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election to pick ‘Sportsperson of Merit’ (SOM) representatives for the executive committee, IOA President and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha has hit back with serious allegations of foul play.

Speaking to Malayala Manorama, the track legend revealed she has lodged a formal complaint with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding blatant violations during the polling process and campaigning, adding that she intended to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.



Excerpts from her conversation:

Allegations of irregularities in the election process.

Usha believes blatant irregularities and rule violations were committed in utter disregard of the ‘spirit of sports’. “A lot of foul play unfolded well before polling day. Clear guidelines such as bans on social media campaigning and factional canvassing were openly flouted. Despite submitting a formal complaint backed by evidence to the Returning Officer, no action was taken.”

“There are also glaring discrepancies in the vote tally. I have petitioned the IOC’s Ethics Commission regarding this, and I am currently seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister to brief him directly on the facts,” she said.

Concerted effort to sideline Usha

Responding to her claims citing orchestrated efforts put in to sideline her in the election, she said: “I did not step into IOA leadership to serve any personal ambition or agenda. I took up the mantle at the behest of the government, after being specifically approached and invited. The systemic reforms I introduced and the policies I pursued evidently bruised some egos and threatened entrenched interests. That is likely why certain quarters orchestrated this push to oust me.”

“This defeat does not faze me. Many of those on the 80-member electoral panel, and who contested against me, once looked up to me as a role model when they took to the track and field. I hold no grudge over them not voting for me or choosing someone else. My only demand is absolute transparency and integrity in the electoral process, and that is why I refuse to back down from pursuing this complaint,” she added.

Anju Bobby George’s triumph

Fellow Malayali Anju Bobby George swept the election with the highest number of votes. Usha revealed she was pressured to ask her fellow athletes to back out of the process. “Certain quarters had pressured me to ask Anju [Bobby George] and Ashwini Nachappa to withdraw their nominations. I flatly refused. They are accomplished athletes in their own right, with merit that stands equal to mine. I made it unequivocally clear that I would never ask them to step aside,” she said.

No objections to contest the race

Usha denied any signs of disagreement from the authorities towards her competing in the election. “No one ever approached me to say there would be a contest and that I should step aside. Nor did I receive any indication from the central government, the Sports Ministry, or the federations that they were averse to my election. Had there been even the slightest hint to that effect, I wouldn't have considered contesting in the first place,” Usha said.

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Another run at the IOA Presidency

On chances of her contesting another election if national sports federations back the decision, the Asian Games gold medallist said: “If any association comes forward with their backing, I will cross that bridge when I come to it. But let me make one thing clear: a single electoral setback cannot write me off or cast me aside.”

“Usha is here to stay. I’m not going to run away just because of a defeat. I will keep moving forward, fully dedicated to the work at my athletics academy,” she added.