Asian Games double silver medallist Vidarsa Vinod has been appointed Assistant Director in the State Sports Directorate.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan handed over the appointment order to the shooter at a ceremony held at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Sports Minister O J Janeesh was also present.

C K Kasim MLA, General Administration Department Principal Secretary B Ashok, Sports Director Akhil V Menon, Vidarsha's husband and fellow shooter Manu, and other family members attended the function.

Vidarsa expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister and the state government for the appointment.

The government had earlier announced that Asian Games medal winners would be offered jobs in the Sports Department. The appointment order was initially scheduled to be handed over on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day. However, the ceremony was postponed as Vidarsa was abroad for a tournament.

The Kozhikode native made history at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, winning two silver medals in shooting. She secured silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event alongside Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Maskar. She also won silver in the women's 50m rifle 3 Positions team event with Tilottama Sen and Ashi Chouksey.

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With these achievements, Vidarsa became the first Malayali woman shooter to win a shooting medal at the Asian Games.