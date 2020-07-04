Serena Williams finds 'doubles partner' in two-year-old daughter

Washington: Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was seen in a different hue as she posted pictures with her daughter who was seen as her doubles partner at the tennis court.

Serena's two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was seen beside her in the court wearing a similar outfit as her mother.

"Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)," Serena wrote along with her Instagram post where she is seen sharing a high-five with her daughter in a video.

Serena has committed herself for the 2020 US Open which will be played at the Flushing Meadows from August 31 to September 13 behind closed doors in New York.

"I really can't wait to return to the US Open 2020," Serena had earlier said in a video message. "I think the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everyone is going to be safe.

"This is crazy. I'm excited," she added.

The US Open will feature the men's and women's singles main-draw events, each with the traditional 128 players, and men's and women's doubles events, with 32 teams in each competition (down from 64 teams).