{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Danielle Collins dismissed from WTT over COVID-19 protocol breach

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

American Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the World TeamTennis (WTT) event in West Virginia for breaking COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Tuesday.

One of only a few live sports events allowing fans in North America to attend amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the entire three-week regular season of the WTT is being held at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

"We have dismissed Danielle Collins ... for the remainder of the 2020 World TeamTennis season after breaking our COVID-19 protocols and leaving The Greenbrier Resort and the state of West Virginia," WTT Chief Executive Carlos Silva said in a statement.

"The protocols have been put in place and communicated numerous times to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff which are of utmost importance to WTT."

Collins, who made the semifinals of the 2019 Australian Open, criticised Novak Djokovic last month after the men's world No. 1 said it would be "impossible" to play this year's US Open under COVID-19 protocols proposed by organisers.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic. File photo
Advertisement
MORE IN TENNIS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES