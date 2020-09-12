{{head.currentUpdate}}

Thiem edges Medvedev to reach US Open final

Job done
Dominic Thiem exults after winning the semifinal. Photo: Reuters
Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) at the US Open on Friday.

Thiem seized the early momentum inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, handily carrying the first set without dropping a single first-serve point, but a double fault and a forehand error saw him hand Medvedev the break and the early lead in the second.

The Australian Open runner-up spent the remainder of the frame playing catch up, converting on a critical break to level the score 5-5 before the 24-year-old Russian dragged it into a tie-break.

The 27-year-old Austrian, who had a trainer examine his ankle before the third set, slipped and fell twice in the match, unfurling a string of frustrated exclamations in the second incident, but regained his cool to survive yet another tie-break to clinch the affair with a power forehand and a roar.

On song
Thiem seized the early momentum. Photo: Reuters

"I played my best tennis then towards the end of the sets," said Thiem, who is gunning for a maiden Grand Slam title. "Both tie-breaks were amazing. Tie-breaks are mentally a tough thing. I don't like them at all to be honest.

"I'm really happy to be through. It was a great semifinal," he added.

Grinding halt
Daniil Medvedev's dream run ended in the semifinals. Photo: Reuters

Thiem will take on Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

