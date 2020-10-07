{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

French Open: Schwartzman outlasts Thiem, books semifinal berth

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Stunning win
Diego Schwartzman is delighted at the end of a thrilling contest. Photo: AFP
SHARE

Paris: Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to win 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-2 and reach his first French Open semifinal on Tuesday.

Schwartzman had never beaten a top-five player at a Grand Slam and had lost his three previous quarterfinals but he produced a relentless display to set that record straight.

Both players appeared to be running on empty at times as they slugged out endless rallies from the baseline for more than five hours on a windy Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Third seed Thiem, the US Open champion, saved a set point in the third before moving two sets to one ahead and when Schwartzman wasted three set points at 5-4 in the fourth it looked as though he was going to fall short. But the 12th seed showed incredible resilience to come back from 3-1 down in the tiebreak to drag it into a final set.

Epic clash
Diego Schwartzman and Dominic Thiem greet each other at the end of the match. Photo: AFP

Schwartzman looked the fresher player in the decider and Thiem, bidding to reach a fifth successive French Open semifinal, began to unravel. The Argentine sensed his moment and forged a break ahead before claiming victory as Thiem dumped a weary-looking drop shot into the net on match point.

Advertisement
MORE IN TENNIS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES