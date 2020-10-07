{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

French Open: Kvitova sails into semifinals

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Smooth sailing
Petra Kvitova powered past unseeded German Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3. Photo: Reuters
SHARE

Paris: Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova powered past unseeded German Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the French Open on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, reached the last four stage on the claycourts at Roland Garros for the second time since 2012 and was yet to lose a set at this year's tournament in Paris.

Job done
Petra Kvitova celebrates her win over Laura Siegemund. Photo: Reuters

Siegemund, ranked 66th in the world, did not pose a challenge in the opening set but gave a good account of herself in the second despite suffering a lower back problem midway through the set.

Kvitova converted her second match point when her 32-year-old opponent served a double fault and the Czech will meet the winner of the all-American clash between Danielle Collins and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a place in the final.

Advertisement
MORE IN TENNIS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES