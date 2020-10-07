French Open: Polish teenager Iga Swiatek enters semifinals

Paris: Polish teenager Iga Swiatek recovered from a nervy start to outclass Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 and move into the French Open semifinals on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who thrashed top seed Simona Halep on Sunday, looked tight as she trailed 3-1 after a long wait to get on court but took charge with some aggressive hitting.

Former Wimbledon junior champion Swiatek won eight games in a row to move to within three games of victory before tricky left-hander Trevisan stopped the rot with a break of serve.

However, a crushing forehand winner by Swiatek in the following game resumed the onslaught and she romped to her fifth straight-sets victory in a row on the Paris clay. Had the 159th-ranked Trevisan won she would have set up an unlikely semifinal against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska which would have guaranteed a qualifier reaching a Grand Slam final for the first time in the professional era.

It was not to be though as Swiatek, the world No. 54, produced another dominant display to become the first Polish woman to reach the French Open semifinals since Jadwiga Jedrzejowska was runner-up in 1939.