Iga Swiatek storms into French Open final

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek celebrates her win. Photo: AFP
Paris: Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women's final in 19 years when she crushed Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

The 19-year-old will meet either Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who face each other on Thursday, in her maiden final appearance at a major.

Swiatek had too much poise and power for world No. 131 Podoroska, who was looking to become the first qualifier to reach a final at a major in either the men's or women's singles draws.

"I'm kind of surprised, really. I always knew that if I would be in a Grand Slam final, it would be at the French Open," Swiatek said on court.

"I wanted to play this match as a first-round match, I didn't want to think of it as a semifinal otherwise I would have been too stressed."

Swiatek, the youngest player to reach the women's final at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001, raced to a 3-0 lead and never released her grip on the opening set despite a poor first-service percentage.

The second set was a mere formality for world No. 54 Swiatek, who has lost only 23 games in her six matches at Roland Garros. She ended Podoroska's ordeal on the first match point with a service winner.

