Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for 12 years

London: Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova has been banned for 12 years by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) and fined $40,000 for match-fixing.



The TIU said that it uncovered five incidents of match-fixing by Dagmara in 2017. Dagmara had a highest WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles.



Dagmara admitted the charges and the ruling stated that she should be prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of 12 years. The majority of the fine is suspended, with $1,000 payable within 90 days.