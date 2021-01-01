Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
FRI JAN 1, 2021 7:45 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for 12 years

Dagmara Baskova
Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova. File photo: IANS
IANS
Published: January 01, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Topic | Tennis

London: Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova has been banned for 12 years by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) and fined $40,000 for match-fixing.

The TIU said that it uncovered five incidents of match-fixing by Dagmara in 2017. Dagmara had a highest WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles.

Dagmara admitted the charges and the ruling stated that she should be prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of 12 years. The majority of the fine is suspended, with $1,000 payable within 90 days.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.