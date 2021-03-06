Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Argentina Open: Sumit Nagal goes down fighting in quarterfinals

Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal went down in straight sets. Photo: AFP
PTI
Published: March 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Topic | Tennis

Buenos Aires: India's Sumit Nagal ran world No. 46 Albert Ramos-Vinolas close before exiting the ATP Argentina Open after suffering a three-set defeat in the men's singles quarterfinal here.

His relentless hitting kept Nagal in the match despite trailing 2-5 in the decider. Eventually errors at key moments spelled his ouster, losing 6-4, 2-6, 5-7. The contest lasted two hours and 26 minutes.

It was Nagal's best performance on the ATP tour after entering the event as a qualifier.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

The gutsy show earned Nagal 45 main draw ranking points that will push him to 132 from the current 150th slot.

Yet again Nagal's trademark inside-out forehand was at work as he put the Spaniard under the pump.

Had it not been for some marginal errors from Nagal and luck that favoured Ramos-Vinolas, it would have been a different result for the Indian, who had shocked world No. 22 Christian Garin in the previous round.

Nagal said the performance has strengthened his belief that he can compete at this level.

"I always felt that. I have had lot of close matches with top-60 players recently. So I am there and I am glad I am playing at a higher level," Nagal told PTI.

Asked about the powerful shots that he kept producing in the marathon match, Nagal said, "I thought that was the right thing to do."

"I still need to improve a lot and be able to keep hitting those with less errors. I am building it (fitness) back as it is different to practice. Mental stress also affects your body a lot," he said.

Nagal admitted that on clay courts, he expresses himself better but he won't put himself under pressure to get into top-100 in this clay court season.

"Definitely, it suits my game. I enjoy it more on clay but at the same time I am getting better on hard courts day by day. It was unfortunate I was so rusty during the Australian trip but those were the circumstances," he said.

"I just want to keep competing and be well. I am not putting myself under any pressure (for breaking into top-100). Let's see," he said.

Nagal earned $ 9,240 as prize money for his effort.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.