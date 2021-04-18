Malayalam
Federer to play in French Open

Roger Federe
Roger Federer's lone French Open triumph came in 2009. File photo: AFP
Reuters
Published: April 18, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Topic | Tennis

Roger Federer will kickstart his claycourt campaign at next month's Geneva Open as he steps up his preparations for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarterfinal defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion then withdrew from the Dubai tournament in order to train and prepare going forward.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can't wait to play in Switzerland again," Federer, whose only French Open triumph came in 2009, said in a Twitter post.

The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

