Ankita Raina bows out of French Open qualifiers

PTI
Published: May 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Ankita Raina
Ankita Raina failed to qualify for the main round of a Grand Slam yet again. File photo: IANS
Topic | Tennis

Paris: Ankita Raina's yet another attempt to qualify for the singles main draw of a Grand Slam failed as she bowed out of the French Open qualifiers with a second-round defeat, here on Wednesday.

Ankita, up against higher-ranked German Greet Minnen, could win only two games in the entire match that lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

The 125th ranked Indian could convert only one of the three break points and eventually lost 2-6, 0-6.


It was Ankita's seventh attempt to crack the singles main draw of a major. She had reached the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event early this year, falling at the final stage.

