French Open: Zidansek's dream run continues

Published: June 08, 2021 06:32 PM IST Updated: June 08, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Tamara Zidansek
Tamara Zidansek reacts after winning a point. Photo: AFP
Paris: Unseeded Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal as she beat Spain's Paula Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 in a gripping French Open battle on Tuesday.

A match between two Grand Slam quarterfinal debutants was full of momentum shifts with world No. 85 Zidansek leading by a set and 4-2 before the big-hitting Badosa, ranked 35, stormed back to reel off six games in succession.

Badosa, who was on a nine-match winning streak on clay, looked the favourite to win the decider when she led 2-0.

But former competitive snowboarder Zidansek stopped the rot just in time, then showed real grit at 6-6 when she emerged from a pivotal game having saved three break points.

Zidansek produced two forehand winners to fend off the first two and then on the third she got lucky when her shot took a horrible bounce to deceive Badosa.

Both players struggled to cope with their nerves at various points during the match but it was Badosa who crumbled in the final game, serving a double fault and falling 15-40 behind.

Zidansek wasted the first match point but nailed another forehand to end the contest with a 48th winner.

