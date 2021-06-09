Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

French Open: Sakkari dethrones Swiateak, enters semifinals

Reuters
Published: June 09, 2021 06:49 PM IST Updated: June 09, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Maria Sakkari
Maria Sakkari is pumped up after winning a point. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Tennis

Paris: Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out 6-4, 6-4 by Greek Maria Sakkari in the French Open quarterfinals, leaving the women's draw wide open on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Pole, who took an off-court medical timeout early in the second set, was overwhelmed by Sakkari's power and pace on court Philippe Chatrier with up to almost 5,000 spectators now allowed to attend.

World No. 9 Swiatek, bidding to become the first woman to retain her title since Justine Henin in 2007, got off to a confident start but lacked her usual poise against Sakkari, who dictated most of the points and was greatly helped by her opponent's unforced errors.

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek lacked poise against Maria Sakkari. Photo: Reuters
RELATED ARTICLES

Sakkari, the world No. 18, will take on Czech Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday's final.  Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in the other semifinal.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.