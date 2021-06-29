Malayalam
Wimbledon: Federer overcomes stiff resistance in first round

Published: June 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Roger Federer
Roger Federer was stretched by Adrian Mannarino. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Tennis

London: Sixth seed Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Adrian Mannarino before advancing to the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired with a knee injury after slipping on court.

The match was poised at 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-2 with the eight-time Wimbledon champion forcing a fifth set before Mannarino, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, decided he could not continue.

Federer was serving with a 4-2 lead in the fourth set when the 41st-ranked Mannarino slipped while attempting a return and twisted his right knee. The Frenchman received medical attention on Centre Court and limped back to complete the set before shaking hands with Federer, who now has a 7-0 head-to-head record against him.

Adrian Mannarino
Adrian Mannarino reacts after sustaining an injury. Photo: Reuters

Federer, at 39 the oldest man in the draw at this year's grasscourt Grand Slam, will meet either Frenchman Richard Gasquet or Yuichi Sugita of Japan for a place in the third round.

