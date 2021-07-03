Malayalam
Wimbledon: Sania Mirza & Mattek-Sands bow out

PTI
Published: July 03, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Topic | Tennis

London: Indian star Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands bowed out of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships following a straight-set defeat, here on Saturday.

Sania, who has returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 4-6, 3-6 to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in one hour and 28 minutes.

Sania is still alive in the tournament as she will play in the mixed doubles second round with compatriot Rohan Bopanna. 

