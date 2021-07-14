German tennis star Kerber's Kerala connection

Modern day sports is all about handling pressure both on and off the field. Mental fitness is as important as staying in top physical shape for athletes in their pursuit to become the best in their chosen field. German tennis star and former world number one Angelique Kerber was going through a low phase in her career when an interactive session with a Keralite yoga expert revived her fortunes.

Binoy P R from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur has been a regular to Europe from 2014 to undertake yoga classes. It was through common friends that 33-year-old Kerber, winner of three Grand Slam tournaments, came to know of Binoy. She flew down to Sri Lanka in early 2019 to have a session with Binoy.

“Angie came to southern Sri Lanka and we had a three-week session. I taught her the basics and after that we had another interaction later that year in Germany. Ever since we are in touch and I have been guiding her through online classes once in a while,” Binoy told Onmanorama.

Former champion Kerber made it to the semifinals of the Wimbledon last week where she lost to Ashleigh Barty of Australia who went on to win the tournament. “Angie had texted me before the semifinals. Now with the tennis season in full swing, she's really busy with all the travel and training,” said Binoy.

Kerber made it to the semifinals of the Wimbledon last week. Photo: Reuters

The 49-year-old did a certificate course from Bihar School of Yoga, Munger. A Post Graduate in Applied Psychology from Bharathiar University, Binoy also studied yoga at the Sivananda Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram. “I started working in Dharmshala and then the clients' base started developing. I started getting invitations from abroad. I went to Bali in 2007 and Australia next year. I have been a regular to Europe from 2014 onwards till the pandemic wreaked havoc. I had gone to Europe early this year, but then the COVID second wave struck. It's been mostly online training sessions now,” added Binoy.