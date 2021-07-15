Malayalam
It'll take a while before India win another Olympic tennis medal: Paes

IANS
Published: July 15, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Paes with Kim Sharma
Paes is currently holidaying in Goa and is accompanied by actress Kim Sharma. Photo: IANS
Topic | Tennis

New Delhi: Leander Paes, winner of multiple Grand Slam titles, has said it will take a while before India can win an Olympic medal in tennis.

"It's going to be a while before we win another medal in tennis," said Paes, who won a bronze at Atlanta 1996, India's only Olympic medal in tennis.

"(It's) because I feel that the competition in our sport in both the men's game and the women's game is so fierce, because the physical fitness and the mental toughness it takes, let alone the tennis technique, I feel it is going to take a while to build another Olympic champion in tennis," Paes told The Week.


"Really, it is about building a tennis champion. It is not about wishing a prayer and hope someone will come around and win it. It takes a whole lifetime, perseverance and knowledge and belief and hard work. In tennis, it will take a while," said the 44-year-old player, who has won eight doubles and 10 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.

Paes is currently holidaying in Goa and is accompanied by actress Kim Sharma, a fact confirmed by Pousada by the Beach, a restaurant in Calangute.

The restaurant posted a picture of the two together on its Instagram account.

