Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

After Leryn Franco in 2008, Djokovic turns to Nina Derwael at Tokyo 2020

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 25, 2021 09:00 AM IST Updated: July 25, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Djokovic attempts the splits
Djokovic is in line to become only the second tennis player after German great Steffi Graf to achieve the Golden Slam. Photo: Twitter

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is known to make the most of the Olympics experience. The world No. 1 was in the news in the 2008 Beijing Games when he spent time with Paraguayan javelin thrower and model Leryn Franco.

Well, it seems The 34-year-old has not changed much. Djokovic tweeted a photo him trying the splits with Belgian artistic gymnast and two-time World Championship gold medallist Nina Derwael on Saturday.

Leryn Franco
Paraguayan Olympian and model Leryn Franco. File photo: AFP

Djokovic is in line to become only the second tennis player after German great Steffi Graf to achieve the Golden Slam. He has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year. Djokovic, who won the bronze medal in Beijing, started off with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.