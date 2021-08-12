Malayalam
Former Kerala tennis star Tanvi Bhat passes away in Dubai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2021 09:19 AM IST Updated: August 12, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Tanvi Bhat
Tanvi Bhat. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Tennis

Former Kerala tennis star Tanvi Bhat passed away in Dubai on Sunday. 

She was 21. The last rites were held on Wednesday.

Tanvi won the under-14 Asian Series girls singles title in Doha in 2012 at the age of 12.

However, injuries forced her to quit the sport at the age of 17.

Tanvi did her schooling at Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara, and at the Choice School. 

She was doing her degree course in psychology and English at Dubai's Heriot-Watt and Middlesex College.

She is survived by her father Dr Sanjay Bhat, mother Lilan and brother Adithya who was also a former Kerala champion.

