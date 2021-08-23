Alexander Zverev wins Cincinnati Masters

Germany's Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio.

The third-seeded Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season.

The victory follows on the heels of Zverev winning the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He had never won a match at the Cincinnati-area event until this year.

"The first win I ever had on these courts was on Wednesday, four days ago, and now I have my first title here," Zverev said in his on-court interview. "It has been an incredible week, a lot of great matches. It is an incredible feeling going into the US Open."

Alexander Zverev makes a return in the final. Photo: Reuters

Zverev won 26 of 28 first-serve points and converted five break points in 10 opportunities. He now has an 11-match winning streak going just one week before the final Grand Slam of the season.

The fourth-seeded Rublev put up a fight, smashing 11 aces without committing a single double fault. Rublev, ranked No. 7 in the world, is still seeking his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

"I am grateful for the week that I had," Rublev said. "(Cincinnati) is a special place for me with great memories. The final didn't end my way, but Alexander was playing unbelievably today."

Zverev broke Rublev's serve in the first and third games of the match en route to a 4-0 first-set lead. Rublev would go on to save Zverev's first set-point opportunity and tie the game 40-40, but Zverev pushed through with consecutive points to finish the set. He again broke Rublev to open the second set and encountered little trouble the rest of the way.

"I did not do a big celebration because I know how Andrey feels as well, because we have been best friends since we were 11 years old," Zverev said. "And I know he is seeking his first Masters 1000 win but it is going to come very soon I think."

Zverev had six aces and committed four double faults.

Zverev also won in Madrid and Acapulco earlier in the season before earning gold in Tokyo, where he took down Novak Djokovic, who was striving for a "Golden Slam" of four Grand Slams plus Olympic gold in a single year.

Ash Barty clinched the women's title. Photo: Reuters

World No. 1 Ash Barty will head to the US Open in peak form after ending Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann's brave run with a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to claim the women's title.

Wimbledon champion Barty will now bid for her third Grand Slam crown and first on hardcourt at New York after humbling major winners Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Barbora Krejcikova.

"It's been an awesome week. I felt like with each match we're getting progressively better and better in most parts of my game," the Australian told reporters after clinching her tour-leading fifth title of a stellar 2021.

"Today against Jil I feel like I was able to really trust myself and play with confidence, get after the ball, be aggressive and get a bit of a run-on, which was going to be important in a big final.

"I think we're just excited that we've got matches under our belt in tough conditions here in Cincy, and that's put us in really good stead going into New York."