Sania Mirza & Christina McHale lose in final

PTI
Published: August 29, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Sania Mirza and Christina McHale
Sania Mirza and Christina McHale during the final. Photo: AFP
Topic | Tennis

Cleveland (USA): Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale ended runners-up at the WTA 250 event here after losing the title clash to top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

Sania and McHale lost the final 5-7, 3-6 to the Japanese pair in one hour and 24 minutes.

Courtesy her first final of the season, Sania added 180 ranking points to her kitty and earned a prize money of $ 3,000.

